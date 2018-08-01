Health care company closing 150-worker Illinois call center

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A health care company is closing a central Illinois call center less than three years after it opened and laying off about 150 workers.

Convey Health Solutions has notified state and city officials that it will permanently close its call center in Decatur by mid-October. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company says it will eliminate some 135 customer-service positions and 15 management jobs but didn't give a reason for the closure.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports the call center opened in October 2015, with company officials saying they expected to hire about 300 employees and eventually grow to perhaps 500 workers.

Convey says it helps insurance companies with tasks such as providing information about Medicare plans, helping with insurance enrollment and conducting surveys.

