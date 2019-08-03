Health advisory: Do not swim in Westport waters

WESTPORT — The Westport Fire and Health departments have asked individuals to stop swimming in the Saugatuck River and all Westport beaches, due to an apparent sewage leak in the river.

The health advisory was issued around 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The Westport Health Department advises that swimming in the river and Westport Coastal waters should be discontinued until the leak has been stopped and the water is determined safe for swimming,” the notice read.