Health Dept: Plague case reported in a Quay County ranch dog

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting a case of plague in a ranch dog from Quay County.

It's the first case of plague in the state this year.

Authorities say the dog has recovered with treatment from his veterinarian.

Plague is an infectious disease of animals and humans caused by bacteria that's usually transmitted through the bite of an infected flea.

Pets can also be exposed after eating an infected animal after hunting or scavenging it.

Humans can contract plague by direct contact with the tissues of infected animals including rodents, wildlife and pets.

There were no cases of human plague in New Mexico last year and four cases in 2017. All survived the illness.

There were three cases of animal plague last year and 28 in 2017.