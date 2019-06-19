Head of closed ski area resigns over reorganization plan

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The president of a now-closed private Vermont ski area has resigned, saying a proposed reorganization plan is "completely unworkable."

The Bennington Banner reports that Harper Sibley sent a resignation letter to the Hermitage Club's founder on Monday, after nearly a year on the job.

The two companies that own the club filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which seeks reorganization, in Connecticut last month and filed a motion to move the proceedings there.

The Hermitage is at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington and includes a golf course, inns and a restaurant.

The state shut down its business operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

In his letter to founder Jim Barnes, Sibley said that he cannot support Barnes' proposed reorganization plan.