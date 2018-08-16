Hawley sues over conditions at St. Louis housing complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit Thursday against the St. Louis Housing Authority over conditions at a low-income housing complex, alleging problems that include rodent and pest infestations, mold and structural failures.

The lawsuit cites concerns at the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex. It also names the company that manages the complex, McCormack Baron Management. It alleges the housing authority and management company were aware of the problems but failed to adequately remedy them.

Residents "have faced rodent and pest infestations, substantial accumulation of black mold, significant water damage, and numerous other serious issues," the lawsuit states. "Despite notice of these conditions and widespread public outrage, Defendants have defied Missouri law by refusing to take appropriate remedial action."

Hawley, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill, who has pushed for improvements at Clinton-Peabody. She toured the complex in April, when residents told her about long-standing problems that were ignored until a mouse infestation became so severe that it led to protests and media coverage.

Two Democratic lawmakers from St. Louis, state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and state Rep. Bruce Franks, led protests at Clinton-Peabody earlier this year. The complex includes 31 buildings housing nearly 1,000 residents. It was built in 1942.

Hawley launched his investigation of living conditions at the complex in April. McCormack Baron Management replaced the complex managers later that month.

Messages seeking comment from the St. Louis mayor's office, the St. Louis Housing Authority and McCormack Baron Management were not immediately returned.

Housing Authority officials previously said the agency has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars addressing complaints since last fall, but lacked funding for more extensive renovations because of cuts in federal funding.