Hawaii weighs first-in-nation plastic bans at restaurants

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo, Belinda Lau, manager of the Wiki Wiki Drive Inn takeout restaurant in Honolulu, holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad. Hawaii would be the first state in the nation to ban most plastics used at restaurants, including polystyrene foam containers, if legislation lawmakers are considering is enacted. The aim is to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean. less In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo, Belinda Lau, manager of the Wiki Wiki Drive Inn takeout restaurant in Honolulu, holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad. Hawaii ... more Photo: Audrey McAvoy, AP Photo: Audrey McAvoy, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Hawaii weighs first-in-nation plastic bans at restaurants 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii would be the first state in the U.S. to ban most plastics used at restaurants under legislation that aims to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean.

Dozens of cities across the country have banned plastic foam containers, but Hawaii would be the first to bar them statewide.

A second, more ambitious proposal would go even further and prohibit restaurants from distributing and using plastic drink bottles, utensils, stirring sticks, bags and straws.

Activists believe the first measure has a better chance of passing.

Some businesses say the legislation would force them to raise prices because there aren't good alternatives to plastic.

Hawaii is a liberal state with a record of environmental policies such as mandating renewable energy use and prohibiting sunscreen ingredients that harm coral.