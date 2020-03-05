Hawaii tour helicopter goes down, but unclear if it crashed

PUNA, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say a tour helicopter either crashed or did a forced landing on the Big Island on Thursday.

Hawaii County Police Sgt. Jason Grouns says a helicopter went down in the mostly rural and remote Puna area. He didn't know other details.

Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin said eight people were aboard the tour helicopter and he doesn't think anyone was killed.

Bergin says "the pilot had to set the aircraft down" because an indicator light showed a problem with the tail rotor, but it's not clear if the helicopter crashed or did a forced landing.

A fire department rescue helicopter is on its way.