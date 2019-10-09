Hawaii to consider proposed online trail hike reservations

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The state of Hawaii will consider a proposal to establish an online reservation system for guided hikes in a national park on Maui.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that the Sierra Club Maui Group and Haleakala Ranch are partnering to build the reservation system for hikes on Haleakala Trail.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources will consider the proposal during a meeting in Honolulu Friday.

The trail inside Haleakala National Park was the main access to the summit of Haleakala volcano before a road system was completed in 1935.

A 3.3-mile (5.3-kilometer) section of the trail crosses land owned by Haleakala Ranch.

Officials say the system would set up scheduled hikes of up to 20 people conducted by trained, certified guides from the Sierra Club and the ranch.

