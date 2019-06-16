Hawaii's stunning Kalalau Trail and Haena State Park reopen

HONOLULU (AP) — The popular Kalalau Trail and Haena State Park are reopening on the Hawaiian island of Kauai this week but will have fewer people.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports only 900 visitors a day will be allowed inside the park starting Monday. That's down from an estimated 3,000 people who used to visit daily.

The 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) Kalalau Trail, which begins inside the park, is heralded as one of the world's most beautiful hikes.

The limits are outlined in a new master plan developed over two decades.

Park users must now make online reservations. Visitors are encouraged to ride a shuttle to the park due to limited parking for private vehicles.

Also reopening is Kuhio Highway leading to the park. The road suffered severe damage when record-breaking rains triggered mudslides last year.