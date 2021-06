HONOLULU (AP) — Uncertainty remains about exactly when Hawaii will drop its requirement for vaccinated arriving travelers to have a negative coronavirus test to avoid quarantine.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green wants the state to drop the testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers ahead of the July 4th holiday, but Gov. David Ige is reluctant.

Ige would not commit to dropping the travel tests during a Monday news conference, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The governor said earlier this month that testing requirements for vaccinated domestic travelers would end once 60% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated. That figure has been slow to climb in recent weeks and currently stands at 57%.

But Lt. Gov. Josh Green said there could be confusion and conflict if the state doesn't drop the requirements soon.

Ige is monitoring vaccination rates and said any changes will be made early enough to give travelers and companies time to prepare for the lifting of restrictions.

All trans-Pacific travelers must currently provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. The next phase of restrictions will allow inoculated travelers to upload their vaccination cards to avoid testing and quarantine requirements.

The governor has said all pandemic-related restrictions will end when 70% of Hawaii residents are vaccinated.