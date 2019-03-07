Hawaii lawmakers pass automatic recount, voter registration

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have passed several bills to reform how elections are run in the state.

In the state House, the measures include requiring automatic recounts when victory margins are exceptionally narrow, voting by mail across the state and automatic voter registration.

Another bill would use ranked-choice voting for special elections and partisan primary contests.

The bills are heading to the state Senate for consideration.

The state Senate has also passed a voting by mail bill and an automatic recount measure. These will go to the House for consideration.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Chris Lee says lawmakers want to make it easier for everyone to vote. He says this is especially true in Hawaii where voters have a low turnout rate for elections.