Hawaii governor signs 2 bills tightening state's gun laws

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is signing into law two bills that would tighten the state's already strict gun regulations.

One bill Ige signed Monday bans bump stocks, which are devices that allow guns to be fired like assault weapons. The gunman in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people in October used a bump stock.

The other bill would cut the time a gun owner who is disqualified from possessing a firearm would have to turn in his or her weapon. People will have seven days to turn in their weapon, down from 30 days.

This law aims to protect people from domestic abusers. An individual would lose the right to possess a gun after being indicted, for example, or after receiving a temporary restraining order.