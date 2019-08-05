Hawaii court to consider rental law restraining order

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal judge is expected to consider a restraining order seeking to stop Honolulu from enforcing a new vacation rental ordinance.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that a U.S. District Court judge is scheduled to hear the case Aug. 15.

The Hawaii Vacation Rental Owners Association says it reached a previous settlement agreement with the city that is being violated.

The ordinance that went into effect Thursday bans renting or advertising unpermitted short-term rental units outside a resort district.

The law also increases fines for renting or advertising the units from $1,000 per day to a maximum of $10,000 per day.

The city says house or apartment rentals for less than 30 days must meet specific conditions to become legal.

City officials would not comment on the ongoing litigation.

