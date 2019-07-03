Hawaii association seeks to reduce tourists in subdivision

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii residential association is exploring ways to curb tourist access to a subdivision that lost numerous homes to a volcanic eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that the Leilani Estates Community Association wants to reduce visitors who come to see lava and a fissure from the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Association President Andy Andrews says an influx of tour groups has led to crowding on streets in the Big Island subdivision.

Andrews says "shouting matches" have occasionally broken out between residents and tourists.

Residents have used signs restricting access while homeowners remain split over a proposal to erect a gate and privatize two entrance roads, which could cost between $60,000 and $100,000.

Andrews says a committee will consider plans including potentially seeking federal funds or working directly with tour companies.

