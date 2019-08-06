Hawaii Home Lands property lease to Canadian firm challenged

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner has challenged a lease agreement between a Canadian company and the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that EC Trucking owner Edward Maria and the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations have challenged the agency's action.

Maria and the advocacy group are seeking a hearing to contest the approval of a lease on Oahu for Innergex Renewables USA.

The Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. subsidiary received approval for a conditional lease of up to 147 acres (0.23 square miles or 0.6 square kilometers) for a proposed solar energy project.

The commission that oversees Hawaiian Home Lands approved the deal in a 5-1 vote in July.

The federal trust was created to benefit those who are at least 50% Native Hawaiian.

