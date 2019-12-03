Haskell named to Forbes Magazine’s ‘30 under 30’ list

WESTPORT — With only one year under his belt at the capital, state Sen. Will Haskell was named to Forbes Magazine’s 2020 “30 under 30” list on Tuesday.

“I was completely shocked to see my name on that list this morning,” said Haskell, D-Westport, adding he has spent the day reading the accomplishments of others on the list.

The Forbes “30 under 30” list was first publicized in 2011 and recognizes individuals in categories ranging from finance professionals to scientists. The annual list recognizes 600 individuals under the age of 30 for their accomplishments, organizing them in groups of 30 sorted by the industry, according to a news release.

Haskell, 23, was recognized in the Law and Policy category alongside other millennial activists and leaders.

For Haskell, the recognition was about more than simply one Senate seat in Connecticut.

“It’s about a generation that’s rolling up their sleeves and building a government that makes us proud,” he said. “We’re a generation that sees the world differently.”

“We know that climate change isn’t an academic anxiety, but an existential threat to our continued existence,” he added. “We know the price of earning a degree has skyrocketed, because we’re paying for it. ... I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on these issues in Connecticut’s state Senate.”

Haskell, who represents constituents in Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport and Wilton, defeated Republican incumbent Toni Boucher in a surprise upset for the 26th Senate District in 2018.

