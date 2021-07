Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — A Hartford man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a larceny that took place last summer at Ulta Beauty.

At 6:53 p.m. Aug. 13, Westport police officers responded to the cosmetics story on Post Road East, on a report of a shoplifting incident. Police said Ulta employees told them three individuals entered the store and allegedly began placing a large amount of merchandise into a hand basket.