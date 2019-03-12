Harry Potter club keeps magic alive for Weston youth

WESTON — With Harry Potter-themed merchandise, movies and an amusement park, children and adults around the world continue to embrace arguably one of the most iconic book characters in the history of literature. And Weston’s youth are no exception.

On the first Thursday of every month, local children gather at the Weston Public Library to share their love of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series and its characters.

Everyone has their favorites — whether it be Hagrid the giant, Hedwig the owl, potions Professor Severus Snape, or the Boy Who Lived himself.

Though the March 7 club meeting had fewer kids than usual, the four in attendance made the most of the magical activities planned for the day.

“Last month we had over 12 kids, but this month it seemed a lot of kids got sick. I hope that we have a good turnout next month,” children’s librarian Alessandra Petrino said.

Each child was given a quiz and, based on their answers, sorted into either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin houses; followed by activities ranging from crafts and button making to game card trading and snacks. This month, kids made a craft of Hedwig, Harry’s owl companion, using colored paper and plates.

Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans were also offered to those brave enough to try them. The book-inspired candy included a mix of normal and wacky flavors including cherry, grass, black pepper and even vomit.

With scrunched-up faces, some children couldn’t wait to spit out the jelly beans. “Ew, this is gross,” they said to each other.

The club is open to children ages 5 and up, and each participant receives a trading card to bring home.

“I’m glad that we are able to offer this for the kids,” Petrino said.