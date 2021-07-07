Haitian leader's killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

BERLIN (AP) — The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse drew shock and condemnation from leaders in Latin America, Europe and elsewhere on Wednesday, along with calls for calm and unity in the troubled Caribbean nation.
Moïse was killed in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, according to Haiti's interim prime minister. First lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized. It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the assassination in a country that had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled in recent years.