Haitian group files complaint over treatment of migrants

BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group filed a federal complaint Monday on behalf of a Haitian American group in Boston over the treatment of nearly 50 Haitians who recently arrived in Massachusetts as part of a wave of migrants from the struggling Caribbean nation.
Lawyers for Civil Rights and Haitian-Americans United say in their complaint to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the 48 Haitians they represent were detained in overcrowded conditions despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.