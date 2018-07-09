Haiti fuel protests strand Delaware group on mission trip

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Several Delaware residents on a mission trip to Haiti have been stranded after protesters rioted against a fuel price hike.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 15 teens and five adults from the Cornerstone Church in Bear had expected to return to Delaware on Saturday. They now expect to return Wednesday after violent riots swept through Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien.

Church pastor Roger Frederick says the group finished their mission of providing a vacation bible school Friday and headed to a beach. The Haitian government announced a plan raise fuel prices the same day.

Roads were blocked and flights were canceled. Frederick says government officials said to stay put until told otherwise. The group is staying at a missionary's compound.

The price hike was suspended Saturday.

___

