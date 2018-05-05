Hagan picked to lead county court in Dawson, Gosper counties

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An Elwood native has been selected as the new county court clerk magistrate for Dawson and Gosper counties in south-central Nebraska.

Myndee Hagan began her duties Monday, replacing retired Clerk Magistrate Dianna Wheeler.

Born and raised in Elwood, Hagan and her family returned to the area about two years ago. She began working with the county court system in late 2016 as a records clerk for Gosper County Court.

County court clerk magistrates work under the direction of the presiding county court judge supervising, assigning and directing the work of county court staff. Hagan is responsible for ensuring the efficiency of the court's administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating procedural changes within the court.