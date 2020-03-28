HUD awards funding for group fighting housing discrimination

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire legal organization is getting $300,000 to fight housing discrimination in the state, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced.

It awarded the money to New Hampshire Legal Assistance. The funding is part of $40 million in grants being awarded nationwide. The HUD grants come from the department's Fair Housing Initiatives Program and the Fair Housing Assistance Program. HUD’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program grants support fair housing enforcement, and education and outreach activities.

“Every person should have a fair chance to live in a community of opportunity, free from discrimination, said David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator. “Working closely with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, the investments we make today are a strong step forward to put an end to housing discrimination in New Hampshire.”