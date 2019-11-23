Ice 3, Americans 2 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (interference) 14:14.

Second Period

1. Tri-City, Stevenson 2 (Brown) 1:56.

2. Tri-City, Stevenson 3 (Huo, Stewart) 8:50 (pp).

3. Winnipeg, Muir 4 (McMaster, Leppard) 9:18.

4. Winnipeg, Smallwood 4 (Leppard) 19:46.

Penalties — Hartje Wpg (hooking) 6:52; Kinder Wpg (10-minute misconduct) 9:39; Johnson Wpg (inter. on goaltender) 17:29; Bowman Tc (high sticking) 19:46.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Leppard Wpg (hooking) 1:56; Platz Tc (interference) 13:01.

Overtime

5. Winnipeg, Johnson 8 (unassisted) 2:00.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 12 18 9 2 _ 41
Tri-City 7 19 7 2 _ 35

Goal — Winnipeg: Makaj (W, ). Tri-City: Warm (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Tri-City: 1-3.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 3,058 at Tri-City.