HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Brandon

Ice 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT) First Period 1. Brandon, Hyland 8 (Ginnell) 6:55 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Prosofsky Wpg (closing hand on puck) 5:37; Roberts Bdn (interference) 9:27; Roberts Bdn (interference) 13:00. Second Period 2. Winnipeg, McClennon 22 (Savoie, Finley) 12:39 (pp). 3. Winnipeg, Muir 6 (Milne, Benson) 15:29. Penalties \u2014 Savoie Wpg (interference) 4:32; Johnson Bdn (hooking) 7:37; Benson Wpg (tripping) 10:01; Ward Bdn (interference) 10:24; Hyland Bdn (tripping) 12:17; Muir Wpg (kneeing) 13:13. Third Period 4. Winnipeg, Milne 20 (Benson) 2:17. 5. Brandon, Polshakov 4 (Roberts, Hyland) 7:00. 6. Brandon, Danielson 8 (unassisted) 11:46. Penalties \u2014 Hyland Bdn (hooking) 15:54. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 9 8 16 3 _ 36 Brandon 10 12 11 0 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Brandon: Kruger (36 shots, 32 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 1-6; Brandon: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Chris Crich, Bob Millette. Linesmen \u2014 Andrew Paul, Nick Grenier. Attendance \u2014 3,877 at Brandon.