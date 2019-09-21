HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Brandon
Ice 3, Wheat Kings 2
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Johnson Wpg (roughing) 0:21; Greig Bdn (misconduct, game misconduct; major, checking to the head) 0:21; Hartje Wpg (cross checking) 1:41; Gutenberg Bdn (tripping) 3:10; McClennon Wpg (interference) 11:48; Schneider Bdn (kneeing) 19:58.
Second Period
1. Winnipeg, McClennon 1 (Lambos, Ginnell) 5:58.
2. Winnipeg, Johnson 1 (Teply, Pederson) 17:11.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
3. Winnipeg, Teply 1 (Lambos, Kinder) 0:33.
4. Brandon, Iorio 1 (McCallum, Burzan) 9:11.
5. Brandon, Wytinck 1 (Burzan) 15:20.
Penalties — Milne Wpg (roughing) 4:25; Thorpe Bdn (checking from behind) 4:25; Thorpe Bdn (roughing) 4:25; McCartney Bdn (roughing) 6:38.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|12
|20
|13
|_
|45
|Brandon
|11
|7
|8
|_
|26
Goal — Winnipeg: McNabb (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-5; Brandon: 0-2.
Referees — Ben Croker, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Andrew Stammers.
Attendance — 4,959 at Brandon.