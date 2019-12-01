https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Spokane-14873303.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Spokane
Chiefs 4, Royals 3 (OT)
First Period
1. Victoria, Herauf 3 (Fizer, Miller) 12:08.
2. Victoria, Haden 8 (Prowse, Bryks) 14:14.
Penalties — Wiles Spo (tripping) 5:37.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Hughes 10 (Toporowski, Zummack) 15:32.
4. Victoria, Fizer 9 (Schultz, Herauf) 16:31.
Penalties — Finley Spo (interference) 10:51.
Third Period
5. Spokane, Atchison 5 (King, Smith) 9:35.
6. Spokane, Beckman 13 (Smith, Finley) 12:52.
Penalties — None.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|11
|6
|5
|0
|_
|22
|Spokane
|5
|10
|17
|2
|_
|34
Goal — Victoria: Gould (34 shots, 30 saves). Spokane: Arnold (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-2; Spokane: 0-0.
Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 6,803 at Spokane.
