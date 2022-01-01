HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna

Rockets 5, Royals 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 McMillen Kel (hooking) 7:29. Second Period 1. Kelowna, Liwiski 8 (Dach, Lee) 1:01. 2. Victoria, Peach 19 (Schuurman) 2:34. 3. Kelowna, Poole 6 (Dach, Liwiski) 10:09. 4. Victoria, Peach 20 (unassisted) 16:21. Penalties \u2014 Shipley Vic (holding) 3:09; Carmichael Kel (hooking) 11:14. Third Period 5. Kelowna, Lee 7 (Novak, Babcock) 11:17. 6. Kelowna, Graham 7 (Novak, Lee) 15:17. 7. Kelowna, Lee 8 (unassisted) 17:18 (en). Penalties \u2014 Dorey Kel (tripping) 0:36; Laroque Vic (cross checking) 4:06; Liwiski Kel (elbowing) 16:25; Graham Kel (cross checking) 20:00. Shots on goal by Victoria 5 12 4 _ 21 Kelowna 7 19 18 _ 44 Goal \u2014 Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Victoria: 0-4; Kelowna: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 3,400 at Kelowna.