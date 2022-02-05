Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Everett

Silvertips 4, Royals 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gut Evt (high sticking) 0:55.

Second Period

1. Victoria, Laroque 6 (Peach, Schuurman) 3:28 (pp).

2. Everett, Huuhtanen 23 (Hofer) 4:54.

3. Everett, Gut 9 (Hofer, Seeley) 7:40 (pp).

4. Everett, Hemmerling 5 (Anderson, Huuhtanen) 14:09.

5. Everett, Sutter 3 (Whittle, Hofer) 15:05.

6. Victoria, Wilson 5 (Laroque, Spizawka) 19:51.

Penalties — Roest Evt (interference) 2:38; Swetlikoff Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:10; Wilson Vic (roughing) 5:10; Shipley Vic (interference) 6:19; Zborovskiy Vic, Hemmerling Evt (roughing) 7:51; Hofer Evt (holding) 8:28; Wilson Vic (tripping) 17:07.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Huuhtanen Evt (interference) 13:09; Laroque Vic (tripping) 16:15; Wright Evt (high sticking) 19:07.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 7 6 10 _ 23
Everett 9 34 19 _ 62

Goal — Victoria: Arnold (L, ). Everett: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-5; Everett: 1-3.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Cameron Wetmore, Adam McMasters.

Attendance — 5,277 at Everett.