Royals 4, Giants 3 (1st OT)

First Period

1. Vancouver, Benson 2 (Koch, Holt) 7:07.

Penalties — Hannoun Vic, Plouffe Van (roughing) 20:00; Gregor Vic (cross checking) 20:00.

Second Period

2. Victoria, Hannoun 3 (Phillips, Gregor) 14:57.

Missed penalty shot — Fizer Vic, 8:36.

Penalties — Fizer Vic (tripping) 6:18; Zablocki Vic (high sticking) 10:18; Victoria bench (too many men, served by de Wit) 15:45.

Third Period

3. Victoria, Phillips 3 (Gregor) 0:18.

4. Victoria, Phillips 4 (Freadrich, Hannoun) 2:15 (pp).

5. Vancouver, Ronning 1 (Byram, Skeoch) 6:10.

6. Vancouver, Benson 3 (Skeoch, Koch) 14:37.

Penalties — Malm Van (interference) 0:57; Martynov Vic (hooking) 7:15; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Hardy) 17:28.

First Overtime

7. Victoria, Gregor 4 (Phillips) 7:06.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 9 3 7 1 _ 20 Vancouver 15 12 10 6 _ 43

Goal — Victoria: Outhouse (W, 3-3-0). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, 2-1-1).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Vancouver: 0-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 4,344 at Langley, B.C.