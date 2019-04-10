HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Victoria
Giants 5, Royals 4 (1st OT)
First Period
1. Vancouver, Dmytriw 3 (Patrician, Hines) 3:32.
2. Victoria, Gulka 2 (Walford, Fizer) 9:10.
3. Victoria, Martynov 2 (Walford, Prowse) 19:31 (pp).
Penalties — Plouffe Van (cross checking) 9:57; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Patrician) 18:48.
Second Period
4. Vancouver, Roman 2 (Byram, Plouffe) 3:44 (pp).
5. Victoria, Prowse 1 (unassisted) 13:06.
Penalties — Walford Vic (cross checking) 2:45; Cutler Vic (slashing) 4:20.
Third Period
6. Vancouver, Hardy 1 (Byram, Holt) 0:14.
7. Victoria, Miller 5 (Lamb, Jerome) 10:15.
8. Vancouver, Kannok Leipert 2 (Koch, Nielsen) 15:40.
Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (holding) 8:14; Sourdif Van (embellishment) 17:13; Murray Vic (interference) 17:13.
First Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|14
|14
|14
|15
|_
|57
|Victoria
|6
|3
|6
|5
|_
|20
Goal — Vancouver: Miner (W, ). Victoria: Outhouse (57 shots, 52 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Victoria: 1-3.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Liam Reid.
Attendance — 4,622 at Victoria.