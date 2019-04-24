HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Spokane
Chiefs 3, Giants 2 (1st OT)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Plouffe Van, Toporowski Spo (major, major-fighting) 17:28.
Second Period
1. Spokane, Zummack 4 (Reid, Toporowski) 17:40.
Penalties — Hines Van (delay of game) 0:43; Finley Spo (tripping) 19:29; Nielsen Van (roughing) 19:42.
Third Period
2. Vancouver, Sourdif 1 (Roman, Bulych) 2:22.
3. Spokane, Toporowski 6 (Woods, Zummack) 10:51.
4. Vancouver, Dmytriw 7 (Kannok Leipert, Svejkovsky) 17:01 (pp).
Penalties — Woods Spo (tripping) 12:54; Sourdif Van (embellishment) 12:54; Toporowski Spo (hooking) 15:38.
First Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|4
|10
|10
|5
|_
|29
|Spokane
|11
|12
|10
|5
|_
|38
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (38 shots, 35 saves). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Spokane: 0-1.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.
Attendance — 3,863 at Spokane.