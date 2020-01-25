HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Portland

Winterhawks 8, Americans 2

First Period

1. Portland, Newkirk 22 (Ludvig, Jarvis) 1:01 (pp).

2. Portland, Jarvis 23 (Dureau, Cicek) 5:57.

3. Portland, Knak 9 (Hanas, Hanus) 8:06 (pp).

4. Tri-City, Hrabik 12 (Mutala) 8:23.

5. Portland, O'Brien 8 (Jarvis) 8:48.

6. Portland, Dureau 12 (Jarvis, Smythe) 16:16.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (slashing) 0:52; Bjorklund Tc, Mannek Por (major, major-fighting) 1:07; Bjorklund Tc, Mannek Por (misconduct, game misconduct) 1:07; Hrabik Tc (cross checking) 7:35; Huo Tc (roughing) 13:00; McAndrews Tc, Kozak Por (major, major-fighting) 16:00.

Second Period

7. Portland, Cicek 3 (Dureau, Smythe) 4:09.

8. Tri-City, Stevenson 6 (Greenway, Joseph) 8:50.

9. Portland, Jarvis 24 (Dureau, O'Brien) 11:38.

Penalties — Lawson Tc (holding) 0:34; Tri-City bench (too many men, served by Greenway) 13:35; Mutala Tc (tripping) 17:43.

Third Period

10. Portland, Gricius 16 (Newkirk) 10:57 (sh).

Penalties — Dureau Por (double minor, high sticking) 9:35; Newkirk Por (embellishment) 8:20; Roberts Tc (hooking) 8:20.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 7 6 6 _ 19 Portland 26 22 16 _ 64

Goal — Tri-City: Dunsford (L, ), Geraghty (4:22 second, 31 shots, 29 saves). Portland: Hofer (W, ), Giannuzzi (0:00 third, 6 shots, 6 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Portland: 2-6.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Erik Freeman.

Attendance — 7,182 at Portland.