Silvertips 9, Americans 1

First Period

1. Everett, Kindopp 3 (Goncalves) 11:59.

2. Everett, Andrusiak 3 (Wylie, Christiansen) 15:15 (pp).

3. Everett, Fasko-Rudas 4 (Kindopp, Dewar) 18:53.

Penalties — Schmiemann Tc () 14:51; Schmiemann Tc, Patterson Evt (roughing) 9:24; Olson Tc, Holmes Evt (major, major-fighting) 12:32; Olson Tc (roughing) 12:32.

Second Period

4. Everett, Dewar 3 (Goncalves) 1:27.

5. Everett, Goncalves 2 (Andrusiak, Holmes) 9:26.

6. Everett, Kindopp 4 (Cullen, Fasko-Rudas) 11:44.

Penalties — Kindopp Evt (boarding) 9:35.

Third Period

7. Everett, Kindopp 5 (unassisted) 2:07.

8. Everett, Andrusiak 4 (Dewar, Holmes) 7:14.

9. Tri-City, Olson 1 (Yaremko, Hyman) 10:35 (pp).

10. Everett, Seeley 1 (Dewar, Wylie) 11:12.

Penalties — Kalinichenko Tc, Patterson Evt (roughing) 0:42; Sawchuk Tc, Butt Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 3:13; Butt Evt (instigator) 3:13; Kohle Tc, Butt Evt (major, major-fighting) 3:13; Kohle Tc (boarding) 3:13; Schmiemann Tc (cross checking) 4:30; Mutala Tc (10-minute misconduct) 7:14; Schmiemann Tc, Holmes Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 9:02; Schmiemann Tc, Holmes Evt (roughing) 9:02; Fairbrother Evt (cross checking) 10:09.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 6 7 10 _ 23
Everett 22 12 12 _ 46

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ), Boyko (11:44 second, 19 shots, 16 saves). Everett: Wolf (W, ), Palaga (11:12 third, 5 shots, 5 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 1-2; Everett: 1-4.

Referees — Kevin Bennett, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Adam Harris.

Attendance — 4,617 at Everett.