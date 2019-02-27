Hitmen 9, Broncos 3

First Period

1. Calgary, Focht 17 (Prokop, Coleman) 4:06.

2. Swift Current, Chorney 13 (O'Rourke, Horning) 5:05.

3. Calgary, Elder 25 (Krebs, Prokop) 6:59.

4. Calgary, Focht 18 (Yeryomenko) 14:11.

5. Swift Current, Horning 7 (Nagel, Chorney) 17:50.

Penalties — Riemer Sc (interference) 8:21; Korczak Cgy (tripping) 9:57; Funk Cgy (slashing) 16:21; Regnier Sc (hooking) 16:27.

Second Period

6. Calgary, Focht 19 (Yeryomenko, Prokop) 0:29.

7. Calgary, Elder 26 (Prokop, Toder) 2:46.

8. Calgary, Coleman 20 (Stotts, Malm) 3:47.

9. Calgary, Malm 27 (Yeryomenko, Stotts) 7:26.

Penalties — Blocker Sc, van de Leest Cgy (major, major-fighting) 14:49; Stotts Cgy (slashing) 15:41.

Third Period

10. Swift Current, Culling 9 (Chorney) 2:10.

11. Calgary, Elder 27 (Zamula, Malm) 3:29 (pp).

12. Calgary, Focht 20 (Prokop, Wiesblatt) 9:37 (pp).

Penalties — Lees Sc (hooking) 2:56; Sambrook Sc (interference) 8:24; Stanley Sc (cross checking) 18:41.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 8 3 3 _ 14
Calgary 11 9 12 _ 32

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Calgary: McNaughton (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Calgary: 2-5.

Referees — Jordan Lightbown, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Przemek Iwaniec, Chance Sundquist.

Attendance — 15,084 at Calgary.