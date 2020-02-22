Chiefs 5, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Spokane, Toporowski 23 (Zummack) 1:32.

2. Swift Current, Ostir 7 (unassisted) 13:02.

Penalties — Beckman Spo (holding) 10:45.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Beckman 44 (Smith, Finley) 2:54 (pp).

4. Spokane, King 11 (Jacobson, Hughes) 9:27.

5. Spokane, Smith 12 (Finley, King) 11:27.

Penalties — Nagy Sc (hooking) 1:46; Bulych Sc (cross checking) 6:05; Sward Spo (hooking) 16:23; Ostir Sc (roughing) 20:00.

Third Period

6. Spokane, Jacobson 4 (King, Sward) 18:38.

Penalties — Russell Spo (holding) 5:06; King Spo (tripping) 7:19; McGinley Sc (tripping) 15:15.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 18 21 15 _ 54
Swift Current 10 7 15 _ 32

Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Swift Current: DiLaura (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-4; Swift Current: 0-4.

Referees — Jason Bourdon, Aydon Brown. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Aiden Penner.

Attendance — 2,080 at Swift Current.