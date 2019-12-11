HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle
Chiefs 4, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Seattle, Bauer 2 (Bateman, Rempe) 12:31.
2. Spokane, Beckman 15 (Hughes, King) 15:54 (pp).
Penalties — Davidson Sea (hooking) 5:16; King Spo (high sticking) 12:40; Williams Sea (roughing) 13:59; Rybinski Sea (inter. on goaltender) 15:07.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Zummack 11 (Hughes, Beckman) 17:01 (pp).
4. Spokane, King 5 (Leduc, Mattson) 19:33.
Penalties — Bauer Sea () 14:11; Rempe Sea (boarding) 2:48; Gottfried Sea (interference) 10:33; Atchison Spo (embellishment) 10:33; Sward Spo (interference) 11:08; Bruggen-Cate Sea (hooking) 13:23.
Third Period
5. Seattle, Rempe 3 (Williams, Jeri-Leon) 6:04 (pp).
6. Spokane, Beckman 16 (Finley) 19:03 (en).
Penalties — King Spo (delay of game) 4:33; Atchison Spo (hooking) 16:29.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|8
|14
|9
|_
|31
|Seattle
|8
|3
|10
|_
|21
Goal — Spokane: Arnold (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 2-7; Seattle: 1-4.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Eric McLaughlin.
Attendance — 4,360 at Seattle.