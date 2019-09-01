HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett
Silvertips 5, Chiefs 3
First Period
1. Everett, Gut 2 (Butt, Fairbrother) 12:59.
Penalties — Sutter Evt (interference) 5:35; Hughes Spo (hooking) 7:21; Goncalves Evt (instigator) 13:33; Leduc Spo, Goncalves Evt (misconduct, game misconduct) 13:33; Leduc Spo, Goncalves Evt (major, major-fighting) 13:33; McGrew Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Hughes 1 (Larson, King) 3:33 (pp).
3. Everett, Lambert 1 (Gurney, Patterson) 6:46.
4. Spokane, Beckman 1 (Zummack) 16:46 (pp).
Penalties — Karki Evt (delay of game) 1:45; Lane Spo, Lee Evt (roughing) 4:00; Gurney Evt (interference) 16:34; Larson Spo (holding opp. stick) 17:34.
Third Period
5. Everett, Patterson 1 (Lee, Gibson) 6:11.
6. Everett, Gurney 1 (Vitelli, Kindopp) 11:35.
7. Spokane, Beckman 2 (Zummack, Král) 17:30 (pp).
8. Everett, Gurney 2 (Kindopp, Fairbrother) 19:19 (en).
Penalties — Wiles Spo (cross checking) 7:13; Patterson Evt (charging) 12:31; Lambert Evt (tripping) 17:07.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|7
|10
|12
|_
|29
|Everett
|9
|14
|12
|_
|35
Goal — Spokane: Parík (15 shots, 13 saves), Arnold (L, 9:23 second, ). Everett: Karki (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-6; Everett: 0-4.
Referees — Ryan O'Keeffe, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Justin Nicol, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 00 at Everett.