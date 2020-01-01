HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland
Winterhawks 3, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Seattle, McNelly 1 (Jeri-Leon, Ciona) 5:50.
2. Portland, O'Brien 5 (Hanus, Gricius) 10:18.
3. Portland, Gervais 4 (Gilliss, Mannek) 10:52.
Penalties — Williamson Sea (interference) 2:46; McNelly Sea (roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
4. Portland, Dureau 5 (Newkirk, Ludvig) 10:30.
5. Seattle, Bruggen-Cate 7 (Kukuca, Rempe) 11:32.
Penalties — Davidson Sea (hooking) 8:24; McNelly Sea, Cicek Por (major, major-fighting) 10:43; Hanus Por (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 11:43; Rempe Sea (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-kneeing) 11:43; Rempe Sea, Hanus Por (major, major-fighting) 11:43; Ashton Sea (cross checking) 17:29.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Davidson Sea, Jarvis Por (roughing) 11:07; Williamson Sea (delay of game) 14:37; Nolan Por (hooking) 17:11.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|8
|8
|3
|_
|19
|Portland
|22
|16
|12
|_
|50
Goal — Seattle: Ross (L, ). Portland: DiLaura (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-1; Portland: 0-6.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman.
Attendance — 10,523 at Portland.