Ice 7, Blades 2

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Ginnell 3 (Savoie, Pederson) 4:36.

2. Winnipeg, Ginnell 4 (Teply, McClennon) 12:35 (pp).

3. Winnipeg, Smallwood 3 (Harsch) 14:16.

4. Winnipeg, Leppard 2 (Harsch, Hartje) 16:15 (pp).

5. Saskatoon, Wouters 5 (Crnkovic, Kneen) 17:55 (pp).

Penalties — Leppard Wpg (roughing) 1:13; Walford Sas (checking from behind) 11:30; Kneen Sas (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:16; Plaschewsky Sas (coach) 14:16; Johnson Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:37; Walford Sas (slashing) 14:37; Savoie Wpg (tripping) 17:42; Dach Sas, Hartje Wpg (roughing) 20:00.

Second Period

6. Winnipeg, Pederson 3 (Ginnell) 4:36.

Penalties — Wouters Sas (cross checking) 7:58; Leppard Wpg (ineligible player ) 14:37; McKay Sas (interference) 16:19; Leppard Wpg (cross checking) 20:00.

Third Period

7. Winnipeg, Kinder 4 (unassisted) 3:48.

8. Winnipeg, McMaster 1 (Hartje, Leppard) 13:18.

9. Saskatoon, McKay 6 (Wouters) 19:32.

Penalties — Hartje Wpg (holding) 15:06; Robins Sas (cross checking) 15:06.

Shots on goal by

Saskatoon 5 12 13 _ 30
Winnipeg 22 12 11 _ 45

Goal — Saskatoon: MacInnes (L, ). Winnipeg: Makaj (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 1-3; Winnipeg: 2-5.

Referees — Ben Croker, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Darrell Surminski.

Attendance — 1,395 at Winnipeg.