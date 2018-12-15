HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria
Royals 5, Cougars 1
First Period
1. Prince George, Rhinehart 3 (Browne, Maser) 12:27.
Penalties — MacLean Pg (slashing) 2:53; MacLean Pg, Cutler Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 15:34.
Second Period
2. Victoria, Kambeitz 5 (unassisted) 14:25.
3. Victoria, Fizer 8 (Hannoun, Walford) 15:39 (pp).
Penalties — Perepeluk Pg (hooking) 11:36; Gulka Vic (mouthguard) 12:59; Crossley Pg (roughing) 14:25.
Third Period
4. Victoria, Oliver 15 (Doust, Kambeitz) 1:18.
5. Victoria, Cutler 7 (Yoder) 1:55.
6. Victoria, Schultz 6 (Hannoun, Fizer) 8:23.
Penalties — Schultz Vic (interference) 6:02; Walford Vic (slashing) 14:20; Moberg Pg (interference) 15:14; Jerome Vic (slashing) 16:32; Jerome Vic (tripping) 19:35.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|12
|7
|16
|_
|35
|Victoria
|8
|20
|6
|_
|34
Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (L, ). Victoria: Gould (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-4; Victoria: 1-4.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Ryan Benbow. Linesmen — Riley Friesen, Jordan Browne.
Attendance — 3,904 at Victoria.