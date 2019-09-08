HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver
Giants 5, Cougars 3
First Period
1. Prince George, Colina 1 (Koffer, Kennedy) 0:49.
2. Vancouver, Joseph 1 (Hardy, Cull) 6:06.
3. Prince George, Schoettler 1 (Colina, Samson) 8:17 (pp).
Penalties — Bowie Pg (tripping) 2:10; Joseph Van (checking to the head) 6:41; Draffin Van (tripping) 7:42; Brown Van (cross checking) 8:08; Draffin Van (high sticking) 11:17; Crossley Pg, Draffin Van (misconduct, game misconduct) 11:17; Crossley Pg, Draffin Van (major, major-fighting) 11:17; Little Van (high sticking) 13:51; Brown Van (delay of game) 14:59.
Second Period
4. Vancouver, Sourdif 2 (Camazzola, Svejkovsky) 14:12.
5. Vancouver, Gendron 2 (Shepard) 14:25.
6. Prince George, Armstrong 1 (Bowie) 16:56 (sh).
Penalties — Svejkovsky Van (delay of game) 8:44; Colina Pg (hooking) 16:20.
Third Period
7. Vancouver, Svejkovsky 1 (unassisted) 0:50.
8. Vancouver, Svejkovsky 2 (Little) 8:48 (pp).
Penalties — Dowhaniuk Pg (high sticking) 2:22; Prince George bench (too many men, served by Ziemmer) 8:44; Perepeluk Pg, Hardy Van (roughing) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|15
|8
|12
|_
|35
|Vancouver
|4
|12
|11
|_
|27
Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (L, ). Vancouver: Sim (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-7; Vancouver: 1-4.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 00 at Vancouver.