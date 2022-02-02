HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Tri-City

Cougars 2, Americans 0 First Period 1. Prince George, Bowie 9 (Thornton, Heidt) 19:43 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Br\u00f8ndberg Pg, Greenway Tc (roughing) 2:57; Armstrong Pg (boarding) 2:57; MacAdams Pg, Andregg Tc (major, major-fighting) 18:57; Andregg Tc (roughing) 18:57. Second Period 2. Prince George, Brown 4 (MacAdams, Kmec) 16:23. Penalties \u2014 Mutala Tc (checking to the head) 1:03; Singer Pg, Lemonnier Tc (roughing) 4:33; Bowie Pg (holding) 7:19; Dowhaniuk Pg (interference) 20:00. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Heidt Pg (tripping) 2:58; Lemonnier Tc (charging) 6:22; Andregg Tc (slashing) 10:38; Dowhaniuk Pg (tripping) 17:36; Mutala Tc (hooking) 17:45. Shots on goal by Prince George 15 9 10 _ 34 Tri-City 11 5 8 _ 24 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 1-8; Tri-City: 0-8. Referees \u2014 Anthony Guzzo, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen \u2014 Steven Fleming, Rance Hughes. Attendance \u2014 2,002 at Tri-City.