Rockets 3, Cougars 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Korczak 6 (Wong, Ernst) 9:13 (pp).

2. Kelowna, Liwiski 5 (unassisted) 10:50.

3. Prince George, Moberg 5 (Schoettler, Maser) 19:08 (pp).

Penalties — Upper Pg (slashing) 8:19; Hamaliuk Kel (roughing) 17:47; Wong Kel (too many men) 18:23.

Second Period

4. Prince George, Bowie 7 (Perepeluk) 11:42 (sh).

Penalties — Hamaliuk Kel (hooking) 1:27; Maser Pg (checking from behind) 10:15; Rhinehart Pg (slashing) 17:28.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Perepeluk Pg (major-kneeing major, misconduct) 8:15.

Overtime

5. Kelowna, Kindree 7 (Farren, McDonald) 4:57.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 11 5 1 0 _ 17
Kelowna 4 10 16 3 _ 33

Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (L, ). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-3; Kelowna: 1-4.

Referees — Mike Langin, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Jade Portwood, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 5,453 at Kelowna.