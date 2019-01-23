Raiders 4, Royals 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Nachbaur 13 (Wiesblatt, Fonstad) 15:02 (pp).

2. Prince Albert, Montgomery 20 (Hannoun, Pachal) 15:49.

Penalties — Wiesblatt Pa (tripping) 4:38; Sidaway Vic (boarding) 14:07.

Second Period

3. Victoria, Jerome 18 (Oliver) 1:00.

4. Prince Albert, Fonstad 18 (unassisted) 4:27.

Penalties — Nachbaur Pa (high sticking) 5:10; Martynov Vic (high sticking) 10:27; Sapego Pa (delay of game) 14:18.

Third Period

5. Prince Albert, Martin 6 (Protas) 8:52 (pp).

Penalties — Jarratt Vic (checking from behind) 8:33; Martin Pa (cross checking) 10:04; Masella Pa (hooking) 14:15.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 17 4 10 _ 31
Victoria 7 5 9 _ 21

Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (W, ). Victoria: Outhouse (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 2-3; Victoria: 0-5.

Referees — Dexter Rasmussen, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Chris Van Deventer.

Attendance — 4,086 at Victoria.