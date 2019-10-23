HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Seattle
Thunderbirds 3, Raiders 1
First Period
1. Seattle, Kubicek 2 (Wedman, Kukuca) 8:31 (pp).
Penalties — Williams Sea (interference) 1:30; Guhle Pa (interference) 7:40; Nachbaur Pa (roughing) 8:04; Rybinski Sea (interference) 12:42; Brook Pa (delay of game) 16:29.
Second Period
2. Seattle, Ciona 1 (Uchacz, Gottfried) 3:48.
Penalties — Masella Pa (high sticking) 0:14; Hayes Pa (delay of game) 1:40; Clark Pa, Uchacz Sea (roughing) 8:27.
Third Period
3. Prince Albert, Watts 5 (Wiesblatt, Guhle) 13:17 (pp).
4. Seattle, Kukuca 4 (Williamson) 19:51.
Penalties — Guhle Pa (delay of game) 0:28; Bauer Sea (roughing) 12:56; Rybinski Sea (roughing) 18:19; Hayes Pa (checking from behind) 18:19; Hayes Pa (roughing) 19:05.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|9
|8
|8
|_
|25
|Seattle
|10
|16
|8
|_
|34
Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (L, ). Seattle: Ross (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-3; Seattle: 2-7.
Referees — Trevor Nolan, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Steve Cochrane, Eric McLaughlin.
Attendance — 3,897 at Seattle.