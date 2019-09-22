HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Saskatoon

Raiders 1, Blades 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Nachbaur Pa (hooking) 8:32; Schmidt Sas (hooking) 18:38; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Nagy) 19:41.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Huber Sas (roughing) 4:44; Schmidt Sas (tripping) 11:35.

Third Period

1. Prince Albert, Fonstad 1 (Protas) 12:02.

Penalties — Hughes Sas (hooking) 6:33; Guhle Pa (holding) 8:53; Usau Pa, Hughes Sas (roughing) 10:10; Nachbaur Pa (tripping) 18:45.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 6 14 6 _ 26 Saskatoon 9 11 6 _ 26

Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (W, ). Saskatoon: Maier (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-4; Saskatoon: 0-4.

Referees — Jason Bourdon, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Aiden Penner.

Attendance — 6,221 at Saskatoon.