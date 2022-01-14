HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Lethbridge

Raiders 5, Hurricanes 1 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Sorensen 7 (Sanders, Vitelli) 14:02. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period 2. Lethbridge, Laventure 6 (Bentham, Thomson) 1:30. 3. Prince Albert, Stanick 12 (Herman, Wiesblatt) 14:50. 4. Prince Albert, Vitelli 11 (Sanders, Sorensen) 19:00. Penalties \u2014 Hall Let (holding) 7:10. Third Period 5. Prince Albert, Stanick 13 (Kosior, Wiesblatt) 6:29. 6. Prince Albert, Johnston 1 (unassisted) 18:23. Penalties \u2014 Aquilon Pa (high sticking) 2:16; Vitelli Pa (face off violation) 12:01; Kosior Pa (boarding) 16:47. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 7 14 7 _ 28 Lethbridge 7 5 11 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-1; Lethbridge: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Kevin Webinger, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen \u2014 Matt Schoenroth, Michael Roberts. Attendance \u2014 2,492 at Lethbridge.