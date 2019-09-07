HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane
Winterhawks 4, Chiefs 3
First Period
1. Portland, Hanas 1 (Knak, Smythe) 12:09.
Penalties — Kozak Por (kneeing) 2:19; O'Brien Por (cross checking) 8:00.
Second Period
2. Spokane, King 1 (Swetlikoff) 3:35.
3. Spokane, King 2 (Chudley, Swetlikoff) 8:57.
4. Portland, Dureau 2 (unassisted) 18:47.
Penalties — Startsev Spo (high sticking) 6:04; Larson Spo (holding) 7:33; Jarvis Por (slashing) 7:33; Startsev Spo (double minor, roughing) 9:43; Gilliss Por (roughing) 9:43; Atchison Spo (tripping) 13:43; Chudley Spo (checking to the head) 14:37.
Third Period
5. Portland, Klassen 1 (Gervais, Stefan) 3:40.
6. Portland, Kozak 2 (Quigley, Knak) 18:38 (pp).
7. Spokane, Larson 1 (Wiles, Jacobson) 18:59.
Penalties — Lane Spo (charging) 0:37; Gabruch Spo (interference) 4:31; Perna Por (interference) 10:53; Perna Por (ineligible player ) 13:40; Finley Spo (charging) 16:41.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|17
|14
|13
|_
|44
|Spokane
|6
|8
|5
|_
|19
Goal — Portland: Gordon (W, ). Spokane: Arnold (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-7; Spokane: 0-4.
Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Josh Smith.
Attendance — 00 at Spokane.