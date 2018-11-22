https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Oil-Kings-Wheat-Kings-13413526.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Oil Kings-Wheat Kings
Oil Kings 4, Wheat Kings 1
First Period
1. Brandon, Mattheos 19 (Burzan, Wytinck) 2:49 (pp).
2. Edmonton, Kemp 16 (unassisted) 4:50.
3. Edmonton, Benjafield 9 (Neighbours, Russell) 16:38.
4. Edmonton, Fix-Wolansky 14 (Loschiavo, McDonald) 19:21 (pp).
Penalties — Robertson Edm (holding) 1:47; McCartney Bdn (high sticking) 17:26.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
5. Edmonton, Benjafield 10 (Fix-Wolansky, Robertson) 19:52 (en).
Penalties — Salame Bdn (slashing) 6:28.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|10
|_
|35
|Brandon
|13
|11
|7
|_
|31
Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-2; Brandon: 1-1.
Referees — Brett Roeland, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Riley Fitzsimmons, Kelsey Mahoney.
Attendance — 3,237 at Brandon.
View Comments